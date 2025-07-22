ME can cause debilitating symptoms 🏥

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An estimated 390,000 people living in the UK have ME/Chronic Fatigue Syndrome.

A new plan for care reforms have been announced by the government.

ME can cause debilitating symptoms.

A new plan for care reforms for ME/Chronic Fatigue Syndrome (CFS) has been revealed by the government.

ME affects an estimated 390,000 people living in the UK, it can cause debilitating symptoms including fatigue, sleep problems and difficulties with thinking, concentration and memory.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The impact varies between cases, but severe ME/CFS, which is thought to affect a quarter of those diagnosed, leaves patients unable to leave their home or work.

Many of those living with ME/CFS currently struggle to access appropriate care.

An estimated 390,000 people living in the UK have ME/Chronic Fatigue Syndrome. | Pexels, Tima Miroshnichenko

The plan will introduce new training for NHS healthcare professionals, featuring up-to-date learning resources to increase understanding to ensure signs are not missed.

It will help combat the stigma faced by people living with ME/CFS, which stems from a lack of awareness about the condition, as well as increase funding for research, awarded through the National Institute for Health and Care Research and will address the specific needs of children and young people, ensuring they receive appropriate support in education settings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Minister for Public Health and Prevention, Ashley Dalton, said: “ME/CFS is a debilitating illness that can severely limit patients’ ability to participate in everyday activities, maintain employment, or enjoy family and social life.

“Today’s plan will help tackle the stigma and lack of awareness of this condition through improved training for NHS staff. And through our neighbourhood health services, we will ensure patients suffering from the effects of ME/CFS can access quality care, closer to home, as pledged in our 10 Year Health Plan.”

Sonya Chowdhury, Chief Executive, Action for ME, said: “This is an important step for the ME community, long overlooked and under-served. The plan must not be a token gesture - it requires a sustained, strategic commitment to care, funding, and research. Without it, meaningful outcomes for people with ME will not be achieved.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What is ME/CFS?

Myalgic Encephalomyelitis (ME), also known as Chronic Fatigue Syndrome (CFS), is a long-term condition that can cause debilitating symptoms that affect different parts of the body. It is characterised by extreme tiredness, debilitating pain and additional symptoms related to post-exertional malaise.

What are the symptoms of ME?

The NHS explain that symptoms of ME can include extreme tiredness, problems sleeping, problems with memory or concentration, post-exertional malaise.

Other symptoms can include:

muscle or joint pain

headaches

a sore throat or sore glands that are not swollen

flu-like symptoms

feeling dizzy or sick

fast or irregular heartbeats (heart palpitations)

muscle twitches or spasms

intolerance to alcohol or certain foods or chemicals

being very sensitive to light, sound, touch, taste and smell

having hot flushes or cold chills if the temperature changes

feeling dizzy, sick or fainting when standing up from a sitting or lying position

There is no specific test for ME and not everyone will experience the same symptoms. It is defined as mild, moderate, severe and very severe and can have a significant impact on a person’s day to day life.

You can find out more about ME/CFS and what support is available at Action for ME.