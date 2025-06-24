Weight-loss injections could be available on the NHS for those with highest clinical need
These injections are part of a wider NHS approach to help people manage their weight and improve their health. They are not a first step, and they are only offered after a full assessment by a specialist weight management service.
To be considered for Tirzepatide (Mounjaro®), people must have a Body Mass Index (BMI) of at least 40* and have at least four of the following five health conditions:
- type 2 diabetes mellitus
- high blood pressure
- heart disease
- obstructive sleep apnoea (when your breathing stops and starts while you sleep)
- abnormal blood fats (dyslipidaemia)
You can calculate your BMI to see if you may be eligible but a full assessment will be done through a weight management service.
Dr Dave Briggs, Medical Director at NHS Nottingham and Nottinghamshire, said: “Only a small number of people with the highest clinical need will qualify for weight-loss injections via the NHS.
“GPs will be able to refer eligible people into weight management services, who will assess each person and consider the next steps depending on their individual circumstances. These could be diet and exercise programmes, weight-loss injections or bariatric surgery.
“Anyone who is prescribed weight-loss injections on the NHS must participate in a wrap-around care service which includes diet, nutrition and exercise. We can’t underestimate the importance of a low calorie diet and increasing physical activity to support individuals whilst on the medicines and to sustain the weight loss.”
Other support is available for those who may not qualify for injections, including weight-loss and exercise programmes. Find out more about weight-loss services.
*Due to an increased risk of heath conditions at lower BMI thresholds in the following populations, the BMI used to assess eligibility for tirzepatide will be 2.5 kg/m2 lower for people from South Asian, Chinese, other Asian, Middle Eastern, Black African or African-Caribbean ethnic backgrounds.