Warsop weightloss group strikes gold at Slimming World ‘Oscars’

Slimmers in Warsop are all smiles after the group won a top award – for the third time.

The Slimming World group based at The Oaklands centre, Oakfield Lane, has received a gold award from bosses at the South Normanton-based weightloss firm for the third time following their efforts in helping members lose pounds.

The award, presented at the Slimming World “Oscars” in Birmingham in front of more than 1,700 guests, was in recognition of the number of members who attended and based on their results achieved.

Sue Redfern, group consultant, said “There are more members attending and losing weight in our group, some of which have totally made lifestyle changes and reversed their diabetes.

“I’ve been seeing the changes for nearly 17 years and the main reason people join is from members already attending and losing weight, so word of mouth is important as more than 100 people attend every week.

“Members love the fact we are the only group in the area to achieve the award three times, but it’s the fact they are losing weight and having fun which keeps them attending.”