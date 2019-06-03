Warsop people asked to comment on what can be done to help their health and wellbeing

People in Warsop are being asked about what can be done to improve their health and wellbeing.

Community engagement has started today (Monday June 3) in Warsop to find out more about health and wellbeing needs of local residents.

People can fill in a questionnaire at the Old Town Hall, The Shed and The Parish Centre and there is an online survey at www.surveymonkey.com/r/WarsopCommunitySurvey.

The project is a collaboration between Mansfield District Council, Vibrant Warsop, Active Notts, Warsop Parish Council and specialist consultants Strategic Leisure.

The aim is to gather information from people who live in the area about what they do with their leisure time and what is needed in the parish to support happy, healthy lifestyles.

Over the summer there will include focus groups, surveys and talks with groups, schools and activity providers to get more detailed information about what people do now and what they would like to do in the future to improve physical and mental health.

The team will be at key events throughout the parish including the annual Warsop Carnival, Cricket Festival and Summer Festival in Carr Lane.

David Evans, Head of Health and Communities said: “This is a chance for the people of Warsop to tell us what they would like and need in their community. The information is really important to help shape a strategy for wellbeing in Warsop and improve the health of people living there”.

There’s more information available at www.mansfield.gov.uk/livingwellwarsop

