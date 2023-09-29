Warsop 'health hub' steel structures installed as multi-million scheme takes shape

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Mansfield Council’s contractors, Pellikaan Construction, are “hard at work” on the scheme's next phase, which will “significantly expand” the parish's leisure, wellbeing and community provisions.

Deliveries of the 420 beams and columns from British Steel and Tata Steel have been lifted in for the construction to form part of the hub’s changing village, a gym, a multi-purpose hall, a café viewing and IT area and community space.

In total, 51.547 tonnes of steel will be used in the hub’s structure.

Warsop Health Hub with community partners - Warsop Wheelies, Sport4Kidz and council representatives.

Due to open in summer 2024, the new hub will also be home to a new 15 x 8 metre swimming pool, which has been dug and lined, holding around 126m³ of water.

Planning permission for the hub was approved in March 2023, with construction fully underway in June.

The scheme's next phase will see works begin inside the building, followed by the completion of the new and improved multi-use games area, due to open in early 2024.

Coun Andy Burgin, portfolio holder for environment and leisure, said: “The steels show the scope and scale of the building, which will be of huge benefit to the Warsop community and beyond.

“This project will bring leisure, wellbeing, and community together all under one roof.

“We’re pleased that the hub continues to be built at pace, and it is just a testament to everybody involved in the project’s dedication and commitment to the scheme”.

The delivery of the council’s £9.2m hub was made possible “thanks to key funding agreements” secured by the authority from various partners and agencies, as well as the district council putting £5m to bring the project to fruition.

Other funding agreements include a £1.8m capital grant from Sport England, a £3m allocation from the Government’s Towns Fund and £103,967 from the DLUHC to create a dedicated changing place within the building.

The hub is just one of six projects funded from the £12.3m awarded to Mansfield Council in 2021 from the Towns Fund allocation.