Visiting restrictions eased at Bassetlaw Hospital

Bosses at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals said the new rules apply to the majority of adult inpatients for a maximum of two hours

An exception applies to those patients who are undergoing an elective surgery and procedure, where individuals are still encourage to maintain contact virtually.

Concessions will be permitted on compassionate grounds, and anyone unsure is encouraged to call ahead.

Bassetlaw Hospital.

At the outset of the pandemic in March 2020, the trust took the decision to restrict visitors.

Now there has been a “steady and sustained decline” in cases of the illness throughout the past number of the weeks, with record low admittance of Covid-19 cases, there has been further easing of restrictions across a range of adult services, including open visiting for those receiving end of life care.

Deputy chief nurse, Abigail Trainer, said: “We are so pleased to be able to welcome back visitors following a review of our visiting restrictions.

"Being in hospital is difficult at the best of times, but given the uncertainty of the past number of months, we understand how challenging it has been for friends and family not to see their loved ones.

“We are still operating some restrictions, so we ask that individuals read the guidance carefully and we will continue to review our position on a regular basis.

"I want to also stress the importance that anyone coming to our sites must wear an appropriate face covering, wash their hands regularly and please do not attend, under any circumstances, if you have a cough, cold, diarrhoea, vomiting or a temperature.”