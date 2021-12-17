Two Mansfield takeaways have been given 'zero' food hygiene ratings by inspectors

The results of their latest visits have now been posted on the Food Standards Agency’s website, with each business awarded a hygiene rating from zero through to five, which is ‘very good’.

Businesses which are given low ratings must make urgent or major improvements to hygiene standards and local authority food safety officers have several enforcement options available, as well as giving advice and guidance to make sure these improvements are made.

Chunky Chick-Inn, on Littleworth, and Mangrove Indian Bistro & Grill, on Dame Flogan Street, both scored zero-out-of-five in their latest inspections.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two venues were scored zero in the latest inspections.

For Chunky Chick-Inn, major improvement was deemed necessary after an inspection on November 8 for the takeaway’s ‘hygienic handling of food including preparation, cooking, re-heating, cooling and storage’.

Management of food safety was also marked as needing major improvement, specifically that ‘system or checks in place to ensure that food sold or served is safe to eat, evidence that staff know about food safety, and the food safety officer has confidence that standards will be maintained in future’.

Mangrove was inspected on November 9 and also received zero-out-of-five rating.

Similarly to Chunky Chick-Inn, the restaurant scored poorly for hygienic food handling, cleanliness and condition of the facilities and management of food safety.

Chunky Chick-Inn on Littleworth

Both venues will have been given a number of actions to carry out to improve the rating given.

The food safety officer will also tell the business how quickly these improvements must be made and this will depend on the type of issue that needs to be addressed.

If the officer finds that a business’s hygiene standards are very poor and there is an imminent risk to public health, when food may be unsafe to eat, the officer must act to ensure consumers are protected.

This could result in stopping part of the business or closing it down completely until it is safe to recommence.

Mangrove on Dame Flogan Street

They will now face further visits by inspectors to assess whether the relevant changes have been made.

Support your Chad by becoming a digital subscriber.