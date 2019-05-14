Two Mansfield care hospitals deemed 'outstanding' by CQC

Two care hospitals in Mansfield have been deemed 'outstanding' during an inspection from the Care Quality Commission.

Sherwood Lodge and Sherwood House, both based on Rufford Colliery Lane, are run by mental health care firm Cygnet Health Care and achieved the accolade during an inspection earlier this year.

The team at Sherwood Lodge celebrate their 'outstanding' CQC rating across all five categories.

Sherwood Lodge, which is the firm's leading learning difficulties hospital, also achieved a rare accolade of being deemed as 'outstanding' in all five assessment areas - caring, safe, effective, responsive and well-led services.

The CQC’s report for Sherwood Lodge praised the hospital’s "innovative and pioneering approaches to care" and highlights how employees treated service users "with kindness, respected their privacy and dignity and understood the individual needs of patients".

The efforts of all staff are commended in the report for the "compassionate, inclusive and effective leadership", to the staff in general who empower patients "to have a voice and realise their potential".

Claire Griffiths, hospital manager at Cygnet Sherwood Lodge, said: “I am incredibly proud of the entire Sherwood Lodge team. To achieve an ‘outstanding’ CQC rating in all five assessment categories is a fitting testament to the excellent care and support we provide.

The team at Sherwood House celebrate their 'outstanding' rating from the CQC.

“This report is a welcome acknowledgement of the commitment of our staff to ensure patient-centred care, quality and innovation are at the heart of our service.”

The CQC also commended the "highly motivated" team at mental health hospital Sherwood House, with carers informing the CQC inspectors that "staff went the extra mile and their care and support exceeded their expectations".

The tailored nature of the care was singled out in the report, which describes the "proactive approach to understanding the needs of different groups of people" and how care was delivered to meet those needs.

Nita Roper, hospital manager at Cygnet Sherwood House, said: “The team at Cygnet Sherwood House already had a strong belief that we were an outstanding service so this report is a fantastic recognition of our hard work and dedication to providing the best of care to our service users.

“This is a remarkable achievement for everyone involved and we are proud to have set the standard for mental health services across our region.”

Kath Mason, CQC’s head of inspection for mental health, added: “Our inspection team was really impressed by the level of care and support offered to people at both Cygnet Sherwood House and Cygnet Sherwood Lodge.

“All patients at Sherwood House said that staff responded to them and all their needs were met. Patients said staff had helped them to tackle their problems and the hospital was the best hospital they had been in. Patients said they would not have made progress if they had not been at Sherwood House.

"At Sherwood Lodge patients spoke highly of how staff treated them and carers told us they felt the patients made progress. They said staff went the extra mile for people in their care.

"Overall we found that people received a high standard of care, which is why these services have all been rated outstanding.”