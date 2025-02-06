Trust confirms Non-Executive Director and Associate Non-Executive Director appointments

Sherwood Forest Hospitals has announced a number of changes to its Board of Directors, following appointments to Non-Executive and Associate Non-Executive Director roles at the Trust. Lisa Maclean and Richard Cotton appointed as Non-Executive Directors. Professor Sir Jonathan Van-Tam appointed to new Associate Non-Executive Director role to help lead Trust’s research and innovation ambitions.

Non-Executive Directors are appointed to bring new perspectives to NHS Boards of Directors, drawing on their senior skills and experience to complement NHS colleagues’ work to deliver the best possible care to the communities they serve.

Their experience and background does not have to include time spent in the NHS, as transferrable skills, knowledge and experience from other sectors helps to bring new perspectives and offer greater challenge to the leadership provided by NHS directors.

Sherwood Forest Hospitals has recently made two appointments to Non-Executive Director roles at the Trust, alongside a further appointment to a new Associate Non-Executive Director role.

King's Mill Hospital

Lisa Maclean joins Sherwood Forest Hospitals having previously served as a Director of Nursing in a number of NHS and independent sector organisations, as well as having worked as a nurse in acute, psychiatric and forensic psychiatric settings.

Ms Maclean was also a director of a military charity and a hospice. She will serve on the Trust’s Quality and Finance Committees.

Richard Cotton has also been appointed to bring further strategic financial leadership experience to the Trust, having spent much of his career in the private sector in a range of industries, including with pharmaceutical and medical technology companies.

Mr Cotton has previously worked in several public company Chief Financial Officer roles and now carries out a number of Non-Executive Director (NED) roles in the pharmaceutical and medical technology sectors. He will join the Trust’s Finance and Partnerships & Communities Committees.

The pair will both be working with the rest of the Trust’s Board of Directors to strengthen its assurance, governance and forward planning processes.

Professor Sir Jonathan Van-Tam appointed as Trust’s Associate Non-Executive Director for research and innovation

Professor Sir Jonathan Van-Tam (JVT) has been appointed as an Associate Non-Executive Director on the Trust’s Board of Directors, with a specific focus on research and innovation.

‘JVT’ will be familiar to many from his time helping to lead the country’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic where he became a familiar face as the government’s Deputy Chief Medical Officer, leading on health protection between October 2017 to March 2022.

His significant clinical experience in emergency medicine, anaesthesia, general medicine, infectious diseases and the pharmaceutical industry, along with over 30 years as a leading medical researcher in Nottingham, will support Sherwood Forest Hospital’s ambition to further its research and innovation efforts that saw it involve over 5,000 participants in its research in the 2023/24 financial year alone.

Professor Sir Jonathan Van-Tam said: “Without research, we don’t discover the kind of treatments and new ways of doing things that are already helping to save millions of lives around the world. We saw the importance of research come to the fore during the pandemic, but it ought to be part of our everyday healthcare practice so we never stand still.

“I have really strong links to Sherwood Forest Hospitals as my family have used Newark Hospital more times than I’d care to remember. One of my children is also a healthcare professional and spent time at King’s Mill Hospital during their training; it was a hospital they thoroughly recommended and a favourite place among their many training placements.

“I’ve been told that the Trust is a great place to work and I’m looking forward to working with colleagues from across a range of professional backgrounds and disciplines to build on the great research and innovation work that is already going on at Sherwood.”

The Trust’s Acting Chair, Graham Ward, said: “The appointments of Lisa, Richard and Sir Jonathan represent three vital appointments that will bring further stability, leadership and expertise to Sherwood Forest Hospitals.

“I am confident their input will further support the Trust and its hardworking colleagues in their work to continue to provide the best possible care to the local communities we serve.”