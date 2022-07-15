Thousands of people across Mansfield and Ashfield vulnerable to soaring temperatures

As the Met Office says the first predicted 40C temperatures in the UK are a sign the impact of climate change is here, Friends of the Earth say extreme heatwaves will become much more frequent as the climate crisis worsens.

Analysis by the campaign group shows more than six million people across England will be vulnerable to extreme temperatures caused by global warming.

The areas most vulnerable include three Mansfield neighbourhoods including 4,827 people ‘at risk’ of rocketing temperatures in the coming years, alongside 11,856 in seven Ashfield neighbourhoods.

Extreme heat is defined as being above 27.5C with global warming of 1.5C, or above 30C with global warming of 3C.

An ‘at-risk’ neighbourhood is an area that will experience extreme heat for more than five days every summer and has a vulnerable population, based on Manchester University research looking at social and personal factors such as age, deprivation, housing characteristics and access to health services.

Hot weather places particular strain on the heart and lungs and the Met Office warned older people, young children and those with pre-existing health conditions are especially at risk.

Communities most vulnerable are generally those with an older population, a higher number of young children, without green spaces to shelter and those with housing most susceptible to overheating, such as high-rise buildings and mobile homes.

More than 6m people in England would be regularly exposed to very hot weather, more than 27.5C, if global warming is limited to a rise of 1.5C.

If global warming was to reach 3C, 30m would be at risk of dangerously hot weather, temperatures greater than 30C.

Friends of the Earth said extreme heatwaves will become much more frequent and severe, and urged the Government to act swiftly.

The Government has pledged to reduce emissions by at least 68 per cent by 2030 and 78 per cent by 2035 compared with 1990 levels, before reaching net zero by 2050.