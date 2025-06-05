Weight loss injections such as Mounjaro and Wegovy have became household names 💊

Women who are on weight loss injections must use ‘effective contraception’ the Medical and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has warned.

Weight loss jabs known by the brand names Mounjaro, Wegovy, Saxenda and Victoza have grown in popularity.

They must not be taken during pregnancy, while trying to get pregnant, or during breastfeeding.

Here are three things women need to know before starting a weight loss jab.

Women who are taking weight loss injections have been warned to use “effective contraception”, by the MHRA.

However, for women using the medications, the MHRA has warned patients not to take the medication during pregnancy, while they are trying to get pregnant or if they are breastfeeding.

Dr Alison Cave, MHRA Chief Safety Officer said: “Skinny jabs are medicines licensed to treat specific medical conditions and should not be used as aesthetic or cosmetic treatments. They are not a quick fix to lose weight and have not been assessed to be safe when used in this way.”

How do weight loss injections work?

Weight loss injections, known as Glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonists (GLP-1 or GLP-1 RAs), are medications that were originally developed as a treatment for Type 2 Diabetes.

They help people lose weight by regulating your appetite as they mimick a naturally produced hormone that is released when we eat, tricking us into feeling fuller and reducing feelings of hunger.

What do women need to know before starting weight loss injections?

Weight loss injections can effect our bodies in many different ways, it’s important for women to be aware of these three things before they start weight loss jabs.

Contraception

Weight loss injections must not be taken during pregnancy, while you are trying to get pregnant or if you are breastfeeding.

The MHRA have advised women to use “effective contraception”, while taking the medications and for some cases up to two months before stopping and trying to get pregnant.

If you get pregnant whilst on weight loss injections you should stop the medication and speak with your healthcare professional as soon as possible.

Mounjaro, may reduce the effectiveness of oral contraceptives in someone who is overweight, if you are taking Mounjaro and using an oral form of contraception, it is advised to also use a non-oral form. This advice only applies to those taking Mounjaro and is especially important for the four weeks after starting the medication and after any dose increase.

Severe side effects

Weight loss injections can have side effects, such as nausea or heartburn, constipation, headache, vomiting, diarrhoea and injection site reactions.

Often these side effects will be mild and improve or disappear after three weeks, however there are symptoms that patients should look out for that could mean they are having a more serious reaction.

An uncommon side effect can be acute pancreatitis, which can be serious, the main symptom of this is severe pain in the stomach that radiates to the back and doesn’t go away. If you experience this symptom or suspect you may have pancreatitis, you should seek medical help immediately.

Only access weight loss injections from a healthcare professional

Weight loss jabs should only be taken after a consultation with a healthcare professional, who will then give you a prescription.

It is illegal to buy these medications from unregulated sellers such as beauty salons or social media. Not only is against the law, but it could potentially expose you to serious health risks.

Speaking in December 2024, Andy Morling, MHRA Deputy Director of Criminal Enforcement, said: “Criminals go to great lengths to make their website storefronts look authentic and convincing, so before you buy any medicine online you should exercise caution.

“For online pharmacies based in Great Britain you can check on the General Pharmaceutical Council’s (GPhC) website that it is properly registered.”

The only way to guarantee receiving a genuine medication is to get it from a legitimate pharmacy, using a prescription that has been issued by a healthcare professional.

