All premises which serve food are required to be inspected by the Food Standards Agency. They are given ratings of zero to five based on the standard of hygiene. Ratings of zero and one mean that urgent improvement is required. These are the ones that were rated one and two stars.

1. UK Chicken Rating: 1, last inspection: 15.4.19 Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

2. Cafe Silver Rating: 2, last inspection: 6.8.19 Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

3. CFC Chicken Rating: 2, last inspection: 1.11.19 Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

4. Noor Pizza and Kebab House Rating: 2, last inspection: 7.3.19 Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

View more