These are the Nottinghamshire pharmacies that will be open over Easter Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up The long Easter weekend is almost upon us. And many of Nottinghamshire's pharmacies will be closed for the bank holidays. Here's a list of which ones will be open over the Easter weekend. Many Nottinghamshire pharmacies will be closed over Easter Just two in five lung cancer patients in Mansfield survive more than a year after their diagnosis Hospital staff thank Mansfield Roadrunners for Easter donations