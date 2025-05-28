There were no warning signs that I was at risk of stroke

Malcolm was 70 when he suffered a stroke which affected his left side, leaving him unable to walk and write. After recovering in hospital, he is now back home with support from Nottinghamshire Healthcare’s South Notts Community Stroke Team.

Retired University Researcher Malcolm was an active person before the stroke. He enjoyed gardening and being involved with community archaeology and heritage. He lives at home with his wife Janice, who is now his carer.

“It was a normal day where I was finishing my morning cup of tea,” explains Malcolm. “I attempted to get out of bed and realised I was paralysed down one side. There were no warning signs or indications that I was at risk.

“I was admitted to hospital via the emergency services in October 2024. The stroke left me unable to walk as well as affecting my left side which meant not being able to use my left hand.

Malcolm being supported by Nottinghamshire Healthcare's South Notts Community Stroke Team

“I’ve struggled to write, and it has been difficult and clumsy using my right hand for everything. I have needed help with washing, dressing and going to the toilet. I felt I lost my dignity and a sense of being in control of things.

“Whilst in hospital I had daily physiotherapy to improve my ability to stand and move around. This was complicated by a blood clot on my right lung and in my left leg.

“After 18 weeks in hospital, I was discharged from hospital to my home. At that point I was using a rotunda (a mobility aid to transfer patients safely from sitting to standing), to move around between my bed, wheelchair and commode.”

At home Malcolm was supported by the Trust’s South Notts Community Stroke team where they equipped his downstairs rooms with a hospital bed, a commode, bedside table and a rotunda for accessibility and safety.

Emma Hughes, Highly Specialist Physiotherapist in the South Notts Community Stroke team said, “Malcolm now has temporary ramps to get in and out of the house and is practising stepping, getting in and out of the car and accessing the downstairs toilet in therapy.

“He is working to improve his left arm movement and function and has a home exercise programme that Jan, his wife, helps him with as well as in his therapy sessions.

“Malcolm uses static pedals at home to build up his leg strength and stamina. He can now stand without the rotunda and practises getting his balance facing a mirror to help him see how well he is standing. Although he is not walking yet, except for what he does in his therapy sessions, we are aiming that Malcolm will be able to progress to walking between rooms in the future. This is still in the early stages of exploring what is possible.”

Post stroke, Malcolm also had a seizure six months later which was very disheartening and seemed like a real setback.

“Having had to come to terms with having a stroke has been difficult and I still have some very dark days,” says Malcolm. “However, I have to keep busy and try not think about the worst-case scenario.

“As a family, everything seems to be on hold for all of us. One of the most enjoyable things for us is family events with our two daughters and our grandson. We would previously make regular trips to stay with our daughters, who both live some distance away. They now need to come and stay to visit us here instead.

“My aims for the next few months and in the future is to continue to make more progress with my walking and to get more movement in my left arm. Oh, and my longer-term aims is to return my wheelchair to the mobility centre!

“There really does need to be much more publicity and information for the general public about the impact of strokes on individuals and their families.

“I cannot thank the stroke team for their help and support which has been invaluable. They have a very professional approach which is a blend of encouragement and challenge. They are all so knowledgeable and have a broad range of expertise and skills. The team are a credit to the NHS.

For more information on our Community Stroke Team visit: www.nottinghamshirehealthcare.nhs.uk/community-stroke-south-nottingham-county or for more information on stroke visit: www.stroke.org.uk