Some doctor’s surgeries in Mansfield have far more patients per GP than others, NHS figures show.

The data, a snapshot from August 31 of this year, was published by NHS Digital and includes trainee GP and locums.

Sometimes, a surgery might appear to have a low number of GPs because they share staff with a neighbouring practice.

Alternatively, they may have been in the process of recruiting when they supplied their staffing figures to the NHS.

Most surgeries will also have other staff treating patients, such as nurses, physiotherapists and midwives.

A spokesperson for the Department of Health and Social Care said: “Each General Practice is required to provide services to meet the reasonable needs of its patients.

“There is no government recommendation for how many patients should be assigned to a GP, as the demands each patient places on their GP are different and can be affected by many different factors – including rurality and patient demographics.”

Here are the surgeries with the most patients per GP in Mansfield.

1. St Peter's Medical Centre, Chaucer House St Peter's Medical Centre on Commerical Street was recorded as having 2,810 patients and the full-time equivalent of 0.6 GPs, meaning it has 4,790 patients per GP.

2. Pleasley Surgery, Chesterfield Road The surgery in Pleasley was recorded as having 3,927 patients and the full-time equivalent of 1.3 GPs, meaning it has 3,068 patients per GP.

3. Sandy Lane Surgery, Sandy Lane This practice was recorded as having 6,372 patients and the full-time equivalent of 2.2 GPs, meaning it has 2,879 patients per GP.

4. Hill View Surgery, Kirklington Road Hill View was recorded as having 7,867 patients and the full-time equivalent of 2.9 GPs, meaning it has 2,744 patients per GP.