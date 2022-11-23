The busiest GP surgeries in Mansfield with the most patients per doctor
Some doctor’s surgeries in Mansfield have far more patients per GP than others, NHS figures show.
The data, a snapshot from August 31 of this year, was published by NHS Digital and includes trainee GP and locums.
Sometimes, a surgery might appear to have a low number of GPs because they share staff with a neighbouring practice.
Alternatively, they may have been in the process of recruiting when they supplied their staffing figures to the NHS.
Most surgeries will also have other staff treating patients, such as nurses, physiotherapists and midwives.
A spokesperson for the Department of Health and Social Care said: “Each General Practice is required to provide services to meet the reasonable needs of its patients.
“There is no government recommendation for how many patients should be assigned to a GP, as the demands each patient places on their GP are different and can be affected by many different factors – including rurality and patient demographics.”
Here are the surgeries with the most patients per GP in Mansfield.