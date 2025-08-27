The Big Conversation about Adult Social Care is taking place again in Nottinghamshire

Nottinghamshire Council is working in partnership with an independent organisation to host a series of listening events across the county.

The council is seeking feedback from people who use social care, their families, or unpaid carers, about their thoughts, ideas, and experience of social care and what they would like to see in the future.

In 2023, the last Big Conversation helped shape the 2024 Local Account, the adult social care strategy, which sets out what’s working, what needs to change, and what is being focussed on next.

The council now wants to build on this work and make sure even more people have a chance to be heard, especially those who didn’t get the chance before.

If people cannot attend one of the listening events, they can still let the council have their views through an online survey.

Coun Barry Answer (Ref), cabinet member for adult social care and health said: “Everybody’s experience of using social care is completely different and sometimes things can feel a little complicated.

"We aim to ensure that every person in the county can live in the place they call home, with the people and things that they love, in communities where they look out for one another, doing the things that matter to them.

“We therefore need people who use adult social care services to tell us what they’d like to see in the future.

"Attending an event or completing the survey will enable people to share their views with us.”

Residents can find out more, take part in the survey and book on to a listening event at nottinghamshire.gov.uk/care/adult-social-care/the-big-conversation?utm_campaign

The survey is open until September 30.