Teversal pensioner pulled from smoke filled house after lifeline service sends help

The daughter of a Teversal pensioner has hailed a lifeline service, saying it probably saved her mother's life - just one day after it was installed.

Christine Cook said her 94-year-old mother, Doreen Slevin, was advised to have the a Mansfield District Council's Lifeline emergency careline service installed in her home as she was preparing to be released from hospital after a bout of pneumonia.

Hours after the lifeline system was installed, the sensors detected smoke in Mrs Slevin's home which set off an automatic call to the emergency call centre.

Within 30 seconds of the call being taken, Jane Davis, lifeline emergency call operator had alerted the fire service and informed Mrs Cook that her mother needed help.

Jane had tried to speak to Mrs Slevin via the lifeline intercom, but realised the pensioner, who has dementia, was confused and disorientated.

Mrs Cook, also of Teversal, went straight over to her mother's home to find the property full of smoke, the kitchen on fire and her mother in a state of confusion. The fire service arrived shortly afterwards.

"If it had not been for the lifeline emergency service I think my mother would have died," she said. "It was late at night and my mother had put some milk on but forgot about it and it boiled dry and started a fire.

"We’re so grateful to lifeline emergency call centre and to Jane it shows what a wonderful service this is," added Mrs Cook when she had the opportunity to meet Jane to thank her personally for taking the call and alerting the fire service so promptly.

Jill Finnesey, Head of Housing at Mansfield District Council, said: "The lifeline service really was just that for Mrs Slevin. We’re very proud of this excellent service and team who run it and we’re so glad that this call had a happy ending for Mrs Slevin and her family."

The lifeline service is available to any vulnerable person living in the Mansfield district and surrounding districts.

It is run by Mansfield District Council's ASSIST service, which includes its award-winning hospital early discharge scheme. It was this scheme that identified Mrs Slevin as someone who may benefit from the lifeline service after she was discharged from hospital.

It involves fitting a telecare device in a user’s home, connected to a telephone landline. Users can then wear a pendant around their neck or on a strap on their wrist that allows them to push a button to call for help. It can be used inside or outside and can include a smoke detector and carbon dioxide and fall sensors.

Where charges apply, installation is £13.70 and the lifeline unit is just 56p per day, £3.95 per week or £51.35 quarterly. To find out more see www.mansfield.gov.uk/lifeline or call 01623 463076 or 463341.