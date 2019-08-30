Sutton shopper thanks 'hero' Idlewells staff who rushed to save his life

A Sutton shopper who suffered a mild heart attack in the Idlewells shopping centre has heaped praise on the "heroes" who saved his life.

Malcolm Burrows was shopping in the centre in June when he fell to the ground and hit his head.

Malcolm Burrows (centre) with hero Idlewells staff Jason Ingram and Neil Thompson.

When the team came to his aid, staff began attending to the cut on his head at first - until he began to lose consciousness and, as it would transpire, suffer the heart attack.

Two members of the security team administered CPR on the pensioner whilst they waited for an ambulance to arrive, and ultimately provided the support to save his life.

Mr Burrows, who is now recovering well after being rushed for surgery to receive a heart stent at King's Mill Hospital, heaped praise on security guards Jason Ingram and Neil Thompson, saying he "probably wouldn't be here today" without them.

He said: "I would like to say a big thank you to the two security guards who helped me because without them, I probably wouldn’t be here today.

"Their quick thinking and ability to know what to do at every stage is commendable and for them to keep me going while the ambulance crews were en-route has meant that this story has had a happy ending.

"The paramedics that came to the scene, the A&E staff that looked after me and the surgeon that performed my heart operation were fantastic and I cannot praise the team at Kings Mill Hospital enough.

"They’ve been great with me not only at the time of the incident, but also during my recovery.

"I feel like I am making great progress and I will certainly thank the Idlewells team again the next time I’m out shopping."

Idlewells bosses have also praised the two security staff, explaining the events that occurred at the scene and the "heroic" actions by both men to support Mr Burrows.

Chloe O’Donnell, Idlewells manager, said: "Our staff heard a loud bang and when they turned around, they saw that Malcolm had collapsed to the floor. He hit his head and cut it as he fell.

"They rang for an ambulance but Malcolm soon started to lose consciousness, so they called for our security team, Jason Ingram and Neil Thompson, who administered CPR whilst the ambulance crew made its way to the scene.

"At this point no-one knew for definite what was causing Malcolm to lose consciousness or how serious this situation was – so it was quick, instinctive thinking from our guys to follow the right procedures and ultimately save Malcolm’s life."