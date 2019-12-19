Sutton mum’s Christmas plea for more life-saving blood donors

A Sutton mum who owes her life to a transfusion is urging others to give blood this Christmas time.

On Christmas Eve six years ago, Lisa Best was left fighting for her life after the birth of her daughter Ellie.

Lisa Ware and daughter Ellie at Lapland UK.

She underwent an emergency Caesarean section and received 36 units of blood and blood products afterwards, which saved her life.

Lisa, aged 43, of Topaz Crescent, said: “We are so grateful to all those people that donate blood that played a part in saving my life.

“I never thought it would be me that would need the help of strangers – you always believe it will be someone else.

“Having been given a second chance at life, I’ve made every day with my family and Ellie count.

Ellie meets Father Christmas at Lapland UK.

“Ellie is thriving and doing well at Mapplewell Primary School in Sutton. She loves dance and gymnastics.

“As for me, after all we went through when Ellie was born and following many complications since, I had to undergo a full hysterectomy last year.

“I’m fighting fit now, though, and looking forward to many more happy Christmases with my family.”

It is Ellie's sixth birthday on Christmas Eve and to celebrate the family went to Lapland UK, in Berkshire.

Together with Lisa and dad Cam, 51, Ellie made toys, decorated gingerbread, went ice skating and met Santa and his reindeers.

Lisa, a director of haulage company LWT Services alongside husband Cam, who is also a retained firefighter, said: “We’ve been fortunate to visit many places, but Lapland UK was by far one of our favourites.

“It was an amazing, magical experience from start to finish.

“I’d like to thank every single person who gives blood – you helped make all this possible.”

NHS Blood and Transplant is appealing to blood donors in Nottinghamshire to book festive appointments and donate at the Nottingham blood donor centre.

A spokesman said: “Christmas is not a time for the NHS to stop – patients need life-saving blood all year round.

“Each donation can save up to three lives.

“We are especially in need of people to book on Boxing Day and New Year’s Eve.”

To make an appointment, call 0300 123 2323, or visit blood.co.uk