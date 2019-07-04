Sutton miner’s son receives award to mark career as GP

Local-boy-made-good Kevin Hill, the son of a miner at the former Sutton Colliery, has received an exclusive award to mark his career as a GP.

Dr Hill, who lives in Mansfield, was selected as the only GP in the UK this year to earn the President’s Medal of the Royal College of General Practitioners (GPs).

The now-retired 64-year-old was honoured for his service to general practice, which dates back to 1979 when he qualified as a doctor after leaving Queen Elizabeth’s Grammar School in Mansfield and going on to study at medical school in Newcastle.

He worked as a GP at Sutton between 1983 and 1999 and then until 2008 at Huthwaite, where he was born.

However, he has also been widely respected for his work in training GPs across the East Midlands, most notably as the manager of a progreamme at King’s Mill Hospital in Sutton.

Later work for the Royal College included overseeing the certification of GPs throughout the UK.

With his wife Valerie and mother Eva looking on, Dr Hill received his medal from the president of the college, Professor Mayur Lakhani.

Prof Lakhani said: “Kevin’s knowledge of general practice and medical education is encyclopaedic.

“He is a great fan of improving patient care, and thoroughly deserves this award, which is a fitting tribute to a lifetime of service.”