Sutton care home rated 'inadequate' by Government watchdog after unannounced inspection

A care home in Sutton has been classed as ‘inadequate’ by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) following its latest inspection.

Forest Manor Care Home on Mansfield Road, was inspected unannounced by the CQC back in October, following concerns raised surrounding staffing levels and the culture within the home.

The home provides personal care and nursing support to people with physical disabilities, mental health conditions, sensory impairments and people living with dementia.

At the time of the assessment, the service was supporting 44 people.

Forest Manor Care Home in Sutton has been labelled 'inadequate' by the Care Quality Commission. Photo: Google

CQC inspectors assessed 34 quality statements from the safe, effective, caring, responsive and well-led key questions and found areas of concern, rating the home ‘inadequate’ in all categories.

Inspectors said: “We identified three continuing breaches of regulation relating to people receiving safe treatment and care, person-centred care and governance of the service and a further two breaches in meeting nutritional and hydration needs and safeguarding people from abuse and improper treatment.

"The service was not safely meeting people’s needs.

“We observed neglect and unsafe manual handling practices on multiple occasions.

"Through observations on multiple site visits, we observed the care delivered remained inadequate, was not person-centred and there was minimal oversight of the service from the management and the provider.

"As part of this assessment, we reviewed CCTV footage recorded within the home to observe care practices and periods of time identified to us through people raising concerns.

"This report references those incidents and practices observed on these recordings.

"CCTV equipment and recordings were only taken in the communal areas and corridors of the home.

“People living at the home said they experienced neglect and did not receive person-centred care and support.

"People were consistently left to wander at night for large periods of time with no intervention, supervision or support from staff.

"We witnessed multiple incidents of people being restrained or moved using inappropriate manual handling techniques which placed them at serious risk of injury.

"We observed multiple incidents of people having access to and taking medicine not prescribed to them and staff failing to follow best practice guidance in relation to the administering of medicines.

"People did not receive checks and support in line with their care plans which resulted in people not receiving support and care with their continence, fluid and nutritional needs.

"Where people were able to give us feedback, the majority stated they did enjoy living at the home but did not always feel safe.”

In a statement, the home said: "We are an established care provider with over 20 years’ experience and have been registered with the CQC since their inception and have always worked hand in hand with the regulator to ensure that our service users receive the best possible care.

"As part of our service, we make investments to ensure that we remain a safe, effective, caring, responsive, and well-led care home in which we and our service users can take pride in.

"We are naturally disappointed that the CQC has given a rating of ‘inadequate’.

"We have taken specialist advice and wish to reassure everyone that we are working hard with our advisors to maintain the delivery of high-quality care.

"This has included the implementation of a new management and clinical team, new processes and systems which will enhance oversight of the service.

"We are working closely with the CQC, local authority and ICB and we are confident that any re-inspection will result in a higher rating and we are committed to making the improvements that the CQC require.”