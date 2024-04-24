Supported internship project selects next year’s intake for hospital work

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

DFN Project SEARCH is a one-year internship programme for students with disabilities who have a goal to secure competitive employment in the community.

The programme is based at King’s Mill Hospital in Sutton-in-Ashfield and sees students participate in different job roles to explore a variety of career paths within the NHS such as working in hospitality, catering, administration, domestic services, portering and maintenance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The assessment day in March saw staff from both organisations assessing up-coming students on a range of activities to test their skills and abilities while giving them a flavour of the roles that will be available at the hospital.

Applicants had fun with the selfie frame and props

As well as being assessment day it was also National Supported Internship Day and fun was had with photographs being taken using the selfie frame and props.

Applicants were able to have a go at some of the tasks they could be undertaking in the hospital, such as painting and decorating and portering tasks. Other roles that are available on the project include working in the pathology area, administration work and helping teams with the upkeep of the grounds and gardens.

Staff from King’s Mill Hospital’s support teams co-ordinated the tasks and included representatives from Sherwood Forest Hospitals, Skanska and Compass Group (Medirest), which manage the hospital’s facilities services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SEND employability manager Louise Dakin said: “All of our student candidates did incredibly well, undertaking a varied range of assessments and short interviews.

A range of assessments were given to test the up-coming students