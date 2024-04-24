Supported internship project selects next year’s intake for hospital work
DFN Project SEARCH is a one-year internship programme for students with disabilities who have a goal to secure competitive employment in the community.
The programme is based at King’s Mill Hospital in Sutton-in-Ashfield and sees students participate in different job roles to explore a variety of career paths within the NHS such as working in hospitality, catering, administration, domestic services, portering and maintenance.
The assessment day in March saw staff from both organisations assessing up-coming students on a range of activities to test their skills and abilities while giving them a flavour of the roles that will be available at the hospital.
As well as being assessment day it was also National Supported Internship Day and fun was had with photographs being taken using the selfie frame and props.
Applicants were able to have a go at some of the tasks they could be undertaking in the hospital, such as painting and decorating and portering tasks. Other roles that are available on the project include working in the pathology area, administration work and helping teams with the upkeep of the grounds and gardens.
Staff from King’s Mill Hospital’s support teams co-ordinated the tasks and included representatives from Sherwood Forest Hospitals, Skanska and Compass Group (Medirest), which manage the hospital’s facilities services.
SEND employability manager Louise Dakin said: “All of our student candidates did incredibly well, undertaking a varied range of assessments and short interviews.
“Everyone commented on the amount of positivity and engagement that was evident on the day. All 10 applicants who attended will be given a conditional offer to work at the hospital and I look forward to seeing how they progress next academic year.”