Strike action by private-contract hospital workers in Mansfield and Ashfield called off
Strike action by nearly 300 workers employed by contracting giant Medirest had been due to down tools at King’s Mill, Mansfield Community and Newark hospitals.
Action was scheduled for tomorrow (Thursday) and Friday, August 2 in an ongoing dispute over the terms and conditions of private contractors in the NHS.
But the strike is now off after talks between the union and Medirest reached an agreement.
Workers will now take part in a ballot to officially suspend future industrial action.
Cameron Mitchell, GMB organiser, said: “This is the first step on the road to equal pay, terms and conditions for contractors in our NHS.
“GMB will never accept these workers being treated like second-class staff in our NHS and this campaign has show just how vital they are to the day to day running of our hospitals and services.”
