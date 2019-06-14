Stress-busters land bumper Lottery grant of £120,000

A project, based in Edwinstowe, aimed at alleviating stress and boosting confidence, has won a bumper grant from the National Lottery Community Fund.

Outside The Cave has been a huge success since opening in 2017, and received backing of almost £10,000 from the Lottery later that year.

Now, it has been awarded £120,000 to cover three years of work on its new ‘Ready To Roar’ programme, which will take its mindfulness training to the next level.

Project director Tracey Robb said: “We want to say a huge thankyou to the Edwinstowe community for supporting us, and to the National Lottery for helping us develop this amazing project.”

With the money, Outside The Cave (OTC) will employ one full-time and two part-time workers to run courses, which start next month.

Participants will learn valuable mindfulness skills, as well as improve their health learning, via activities such as yoga, tai chi, boxing, fitness and self-defence.

Based at Sherwood House on Ollerton Road, the non-profit OTC also runs a range of crafting workshops. It works with individuals, families, schools and businesses to promote a holistic approach to health and wellbeing.