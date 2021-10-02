Stress and depression high among Bolsover Council staff
Council chiefs are taking action to address employees’ mental health as a report outlines stress and depression to be ‘consistently high’ among staff.
A report to the safety committee at Bolsover Council – which covers Shirebrook, New Houghton and much of Pleasley, as well as South Normanton and Pinxton – revealed that mental health concerns have frequently been one of the top three reasons for employee absence over the last three years.
In response to this, the authority is taking measures such as hosting mental health awareness sessions, offering resilience training and circulating regular wellbeing bulletins.
Managers and employees also have access to occupational health, counselling and an employee assistance programme.
Support your Chad by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user-experience. Click here to subscribe.