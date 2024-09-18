Step into the NHS: Highlighting career opportunities in healthcare

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The ‘Step into the NHS’ event, organised by Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, in partnership with West Nottinghamshire College and Nottingham Trent University, is taking place at King's Mill Hospital in Sutton-in-Ashfield (NG17 4JL) to showcase the range of careers available in our local hospitals. The event will take place on Tuesday, 24 September 2024, from 6:00 PM to 7:30 PM.

Visitors will have the opportunity to learn about various careers and current job vacancies, as well as speak with hospital staff who can provide advice and guidance on how to kickstart a career within the NHS.

Attendees will also be able to watch demonstrations and participate in hands-on activities using mannequins and real equipment to gain insight into a variety of roles.

Key areas being showcased at the event include dietetics, IT through the Nottinghamshire Health Informatics Service (NHIS), pharmacy, theatres, therapy services, and non-clinical administrative roles.

Photo of previous Step into the NHS event

Additionally, attendees will learn more about services provided at Mansfield Community Diagnostic Centre (CDC) and Newark Hospital, as well as educational opportunities with West Nottinghamshire College and NTU.

Rob Simcox, Director of People at Sherwood Forest Hospitals, said: “Our Step into the NHS events are a fantastic opportunity for individuals to explore the many clinical and non-clinical career opportunities within the NHS.

“From IT and administrative roles to frontline healthcare positions, there is something for everyone. We look forward to welcoming attendees to King’s Mill Hospital to discover the exciting paths they can take within our Trust and the wider NHS.”

Nikki Slack, Assistant Principal for Health, Education and Wellbeing at West Nottinghamshire College, said: “Teams from our Access to HE, healthcare and health sciences curriculum will be delighted to speak to visitors at this next Step into the NHS event about the various courses that the college provides.

“It’s these courses that can take an individual on their first steps into many different career paths that exist within the NHS. Many of our teachers come from professional healthcare backgrounds, so can give that first-hand experience of what people can expect in such job roles.

“The previous Step into the NHS events, some of which were held at the college, have been a tremendous success, and I am sure this event will be yet another informative evening to help individuals navigate the breadth of training and career opportunities on their doorstep.”

Katie Kerry, Head of Operations at Nottingham Trent University’s Mansfield Hub, said: “The Step into the NHS event is a fantastic way to find out about the many opportunities and entrance paths for a career in the NHS. We always love attending, as we have the chance to talk to people about their thoughts and explore options they may not even have considered were open to them. We’d encourage people to come along and just have a chat, whether it’s a general enquiry, courses that we have on offer, how to apply or even funding.”

This event is an excellent opportunity to bring along friends and family, as they can also see the great career facilities on offer. Don't forget to bring your CV, as there may be a chance to walk away with an interview date!

Follow this link: bit.ly/stepintothenhs to book your place now and explore your future in healthcare!

For all job vacancies, visit: Our Vacancies - Sherwood Forest Hospitals