Step into the NHS - highlighting career opportunities in healthcare

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The ‘Step into the NHS’ event at West Nottinghamshire College’s Derby Road campus in Mansfield (NG18 5BH) will take place on Thursday 7 March from 5pm to 7pm.

Departments across Sherwood Forest Hospitals will be there not only to showcase their current vacancies but also to chat informally with potential recruits and answer any questions. Attendees will get the opportunity to have one-on-one conversations in breakout sessions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Attendees who are interested in a career in nursing will have the opportunity to visit NTU’s Mansfield Nursing Facilities which are based on Derby Road campus.

colleagues from Sherwood Forest Hospitals recruitment team.

For those already qualified, Sherwood Forest Hospitals recruitment team will be hosting interviews on the night for nursing positions on the Bank (temporary staffing system). Being employed in the Bank is a great way to gain experience and exposure to the NHS.

Rob Simcox, Director of People at Sherwood Forest Hospitals who oversees the Trust’s recruitment efforts, said: “Last year, the Step into the NHS events were a huge success, and I am excited to bring them into 2024.

“No matter what your background or level of qualification, this event aims to showcase the wide range of opportunities that exist locally for further study and meaningful employment. With over 350 careers across both clinical and non-clinical roles, there is something for everyone in the NHS.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Assistant Principal for Health, Education and Service Industries, Nikki Slack, said:“We’re delighted to be hosting this event at the college again and our teachers are ready to meet individuals who are looking to start their career in the care industry. We have invested well in our healthcare facilities with the simulation ward, which mirrors a real-life ward set-up for students to experience. Our advisors on the night will help visitors understand the various levels of study as well as navigate the many aspects of college life and the routes into university or employment. It’s set to be yet another great event.”

Katie Kerry, Head of Operations at Nottingham Trent University’s Mansfield Hub, said:“We are excited to be a part of the Step into the NHS event again this year. We really enjoyed last year’s event, it is always encouraging to meet so many people interested in a career in the NHS. We are here for anyone who may be looking at a career in the sector but is unsure of their options. We run an extensive suite of courses and training from our hub in Mansfield - there may be something you hadn’t considered or thought possible. We can also assist with questions around writing your application, funding and accommodation. We would encourage you to come down on the day, chat to us and tour our state-of-the-art facilities.”

To register your interest in attending, please visit: Step into the NHS - Careers Showcase Registration, Thu 7 Mar 2024 at 17:00 | Eventbrite