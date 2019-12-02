Star slimmer Kelly is up for an award

A mother who once weighed 20 stone and stepped into the boxing ring during her battle to shed the pounds has now been shortlisted for a charity award.

Kelly Redfern, 35, from Mansfield lost half her body weight after vowing to cut out takeaways and swimming 60 lengths a day - the equivalent of almost a mile.

She also decided to push herself even further by signing up to a gruelling boxing programme and managed to trim down to just 10 stone.

She has now been nominated for an outstanding achievement award after competing in the Ultra White Collar Boxing (UWCB) challenge.

Kelly said: "I was shocked - I did not expect it.

“I did not do any of it for an award, you do it for yourself, so it's been nice to be nominated.

"It's pushed me harder, it's kept me going.

“I thought my life was hard but we have all got our own journeys."

UWCB participants raise cash for Cancer Research UK by taking part in eight weeks of free professional training before a bout with an opponent in front of hundreds of spectators.

Kelly began suffering with depression at 14 but hit rock bottom after her twin daughters Germaine and Courtney were born prematurely in 2004.

She used food as a 'crutch' to help her when she was struggling mentally and would gorge on kebabs or pizzas.

But she underwent a complete transformation, sticking to a strict regime which included healthy breakfasts and balanced meals.

She then won her fight at the John Fretwell Sports Complex in Nettleworth and has since continued to lose weight.

Kelly said: "I wanted to do something for charity that was a bit different and wasn't running a marathon because everyone does that and I hate running.

"The events were for a really good cause and after losing my gran, Connie, to stomach cancer a couple of years ago it seemed like the right thing to do."

The next Ultra White Collar Boxing event takes place in Mansfield on March 29 and training starts in the week commencing February 3.

Anyone thinking of signing up can click here.