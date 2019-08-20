Stagecoach East Midlands pledge to raise £10K a year for Macmillan

Stagecoach East Midlands is set to support Macmillan Cancer Support over the next three year to help raise vital funds for people living with cancer.

The bus firm has pledged to raise £10,000 each year for the charity, who provide physical, financial and emotional support to people across the UK affected by cancer.

People wear green in Mansfield to support Macmillan.

To mark the partnership, Stagecoach East Midlands held a ‘Wear It Green’ week across all their East Midlands depots, offering all their staff the opportunity to wear green in support of the charity and to raise awareness of its work.

In Mansfield, staff also decorated the bus depot and ran a bucket collection at the bus station.

A book and cake sale raised extra funds and £700.83 was in Mansfield on the day.

Across Stagecoach East Midlands ‘Wear it Green’ day activities raised an impressive total of £2058.59 towards the £10,000 target.

Matt Cranwell, managing director of Stagecoach East Midlands, said: “We are delighted to be supporting Macmillan over the next three years and helping to raise money to support the amazing care and support they provide to help improve the lives of cancer patients and their loved ones.

“Cancer affects thousands of people in the UK and Macmillan are aiming to be there for as many individuals as possible from point of diagnosis. We encourage everyone to donate what they can to this very worthy cause and help us in supporting this fantastic charity and the work they do.”

Four Stagecoach buses which serve the Lincoln, Hull, Mansfield and Grimsby areas have been transformed with Macmillan branding and support messages.

Jamie Davenport, senior fundraising manager at Macmillan, said: “We are delighted that Stagecoach East Midlands will be supporting Macmillan over the next three years.

"The support from Stagecoach will help us to improve the lives of those affected by cancer and support those close to them. There are approximately 2.5 million people in the UK who have had a cancer diagnosis.

"Through vital donations and support like this, we can provide specialist health care, information and financial support to people affected by cancer as well as campaigning for better cancer care."