Sponsor needed to fund successful neonatal app at hospital

A charity that supports the neonatal unit at King’s Mill Hospital in Sutton is seeking a sponsor to maintain the success of an innovative app it has developed.

The Emily Harris Foundation launched the app, called vCreate, on the unit 12 months ago.

It allows nursing staff to record on an iPad videos of the babies in their care and send them securely to the smartphones and tablets of their parents.

Mums and dads have been delighted with the app, which enables them to see their babies progress and share many special moments, even if they can’t be at their bedside.

So far, the app has been free for parents to use, and has been funded for its initial year by the foundation.

However, the charity is now searching for a business that would like to sponsor the app and so cover all its running costs, which amount up to £4,000 every year.

Ben Moore, creator of vCreate, said: “The app has been a huge success at King’s Mill.

“The neonatal unit is one of the departments at the hospital that uses the technology most.”

Sarah Roberts, a nurse on the neonatal unit who was also instrumental in vCreate being implemented, said: “We want to ensure that parents continue to be able to benefit from this technology.

“We have received so much positive and amazing feedback from parents. The app has become an important part of our role as healthcare professionals and as a unit.”

The renewal of the licences to fund the app costs £3,600 per year, plus VAT. Any business that chooses to become a sponsor would be able to have their name and logo displayed on all the videos sent out to parents.

To express an interest, e-mail Clare Harris, manager of the charity at admin@emilyharrisfoundation.org

The Emily Harris Foundation has been supporting the neonatal unit at King’s Mill for more than ten years and has raised more than £140,000. It aims to support parents to relieve the stress and hardship that can be caused by having a premature or sick baby.