Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A specialist dementia nursing home is in a celebratory mood after being shortlisted for three awards at the Dementia Care Awards and claiming a finalist spot at The Palliative & End of Life Care Awards – commended for demonstrating innovation and excellence in person-centred care.

Wren Hall, based in Selston, is celebrating its success after being shortlisted for the Outstanding Contribution to Dementia Care Award. Nikita Chifamba, a senior member of staff, has also been shortlisted for The Dementia Care Home Worker Award, whilst the catering team are named as finalists in The Creative Nutrition Award category. The home is also up for the The Palliative Nursing Home Provider Award.

Speaking of the shortlistings, Managing Director of Wren Hall, Anita Astle MBE, said: “We have built an incredible team over the years, and we’re a very supportive family of each other’s achievements. We are immensely proud of the shortlistings, and equally proud of the team it takes to provide a high level of care and personalised experience for those living at Wren Hall.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wren Hall has a Care Quality Commission rating of ‘Outstanding’ – the highest possible rating, and one which it has held consistently for the past 10 years. The home is divided into four living areas that are specially adapted to the unique needs of family members living with dementia. This means that they can enjoy a sense of independence alongside mental and physical stimulation in a safe environment.

Specialist dementia nursing home celebrates quadruple industry award shortlistings

Peter Bewert from Meaningful Care Matters, said: “Wren Hall pushes boundaries, ensuring care for older people is heartfelt, relationship-based and grounded in emotional intelligence without compromising clinical excellence.”

For his shortlisting, Nikita was recognised for often going above and beyond his role and motivating his team to deliver exceptional care. Understanding the importance of personal care and its impact on wellbeing, Nikita took it upon himself to complete a hairdressing course after the retirement of the home’s previous barber. He stepped up into the role to provide personal attention and pampering sessions to family members to ensure they could continue to look and feel their best.

Additionally, the catering team was nominated for their creativity and culinary skills in enhancing quality and service, adapting food to meet everyone's needs within the home. They cater for a range of food textures, ensuring each family member enjoys the same flavours in a way that is digestible for them, as well as catering to many special occasions that make up a large part of the Wren Hall social offering.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Winners for the Dementia Care Awards will be announced at the awards gala on 13th June, at the Royal Lancaster Hotel, while the ceremony for The Palliative & End of Life Care Awards takes place on the 28th June at the Marriott Hotel, Regents Park, London.