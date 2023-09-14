Special online diabetes support clinic being hosted in Nottinghamshire

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Living Well with Diabetes event aims to help people better manage the condition and highlight the range of support available for issues like footcare, mental health and weight management.

In Nottinghamshire, there are more than 73,000 registered diabetics aged 17 and over, which accounts for around 7.2 per cent of the population.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is continuing to rise sharply and if the current rate of increase is maintained, it is expected one in 10 people will be diabetic by 2035.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In Nottingham and Nottinghamshire there are more than 73,000 registered diabetics aged 17 and over

However, at the same time, due in part to the coronavirus pandemic, the number of registered diabetics attending NHS sessions and having the regular recommended health checks has fallen.

Adam Gunby, NHS Nottinghamshire intergrated care board diabetes project officer said: “Diabetes impacts thousands of people in our area and there is a lot of work to do both in terms of prevention and helping those diagnosed to manage their condition better.

“Diabetes can lead to a range of other serious health conditions, including strokes, nerve damage, foot problems, loss of vision, miscarriage and kidney problems, so, it’s vital people living with diabetes take extra care to manage their condition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is concerning that the number of diabetics accessing health checks and support has not yet returned to pre-pandemic levels, so we’re trying to reach out to people in different ways, including through online events.”

Diane Smith, Diabetes UK Midlands and East health systems engagement manager said: “We know living with diabetes can be hard, so this event aims to help people think about how they manage their condition and get the support they need.

"Hearing from health experts may offer fresh insights into different aspects of care.

“Everyone’s journey is different. We know the last few years have been really challenging for so many and we want to make sure people have access to good care, education, and support to help them live well with diabetes.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad