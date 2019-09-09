Southwell swimsuit queen has PhD plans after being named Miss Congeniality at Swimsuit UK final

A fitness fanatic from Southwell who showcased her body for the annual Miss Swimsuit UK competition has got PhD plans after successfully being crowned the competition’s ‘Miss Congeniality’ at its national awards.

Maddy Leather, who is a graduate in behavioural psychology, attended the finals in Manchester on September 7 where she took part in heats as she bid to become Miss Swimsuit. Maddy did not win the competition overall, but was picked by the 34 other contestants to take home the ‘Miss Congeniality’ title, a feat she describes as a “honour”.

Maddy Leather after the awards.

And now Maddy, who says competitions such as Miss Swimsuit are “empowering for women”, is set to start a PhD in behavioural psychology to help women within deprived communities to become more active. She said: “I had an amazing day at the pageant and although I didn’t place in the top I was absolutely thrilled to have won Miss Congeniality which was voted for by all 34 competitors. People say nice guys finish last but maybe it pays to be nice after all. There isn’t a higher compliment that I could ask for. I’m so happy for the winner, Jasmine Archer and can’t wait to support her in the finals.

“I’m also very excited to start my PhD at Sheffield Hallam University, with this having a view to informing government guidelines as to how women within deprived communties can become more active. “I came to Miss Swimsuit to try to empower women and I believe I did that, so I truly couldn’t be happier.”