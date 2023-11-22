Sherwood Forest Hospitals Trust is one of England's best for fast prosate cancer diagnosis

The Sherwood Forest Hospitals Trust (SFHT) was one of England’s best-performing NHS trusts for prostate cancer diagnoses last year, with only one in 10 diagnosed late.

Early diagnosis is crucial to survival as just a third of patients live for five years or more once the cancer spreads beyond the prostate.

The figures show only 10 per cent of people with prostate cancer were diagnosed at an advanced stage at SFHT – which runs King’s Mill Hospital in Sutton – in 2022 – as opposed to the England average of 17 per cent.

Analysis suggests more than 2,600 lives could be saved across the country if late diagnosis was cut to five per cent – the lowest level achieved by a hospital trust – across the board.

Sherwood Forest Hopitals Trust had one of the best rates of early detection of prostate cancer in the country. Photo: Submitted

There were also significant regional disparities, with 16 out of the 20 trusts with the highest rate of late diagnosis located in the north, while 13 of the 20 best performing ones were in the south.

Earlier this year, Prostate Cancer UK warned 10,000 men are diagnosed too late for a cure each year.

However, their analysis of the National Prostate Cancer Audit showed English regions had begun to tackle the pandemic backlog and referrals were above pre-pandemic levels in 2022.

Laura Kerby, chief executive at Prostate Cancer UK, said: “Unfortunately, early prostate cancer usually doesn’t have any symptoms, which is why men need to be aware of their risk and should take our online risk checker to find out more.

“If you’re at higher risk – which includes all men over 50 – you're entitled to a free PSA blood test from your GP.

“Because of their higher risk, we strongly recommend that black men and men with a family history of prostate cancer should speak to their GP from the age of 45.”

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: “The UK National Screening Committee is currently reviewing six prostate cancer screening proposals submitted during its annual call for topics.

“These include one on MRI scans as well as targeted proposals for men at higher risk due to factors such as ethnicity and family history.