Sherwood Forest Hospitals Trust announcement regarding sad passing of Paul Robinson

Paul Robinson

We have been devastated to learn that our Trust Chief Executive, Paul Robinson, has passed away following a year-long battle with illness.

Paul had worked in the NHS for more than 30 years and had been a well-loved member of #TeamSFH since the moment he joined Sherwood Forest Hospitals in May 2015 as our Director of Finance.

He was a significant force behind helping SFH exit special measures and the enormous progress we have made together since.

In 2021, he took over the Chief Executive role initially in an acting capacity, before being permanently appointed to the role in March 2022 – a position he has proudly held ever since.

The Trust’s Acting Chief Executive, David Selwyn, said: “Everyone who knew Paul knew that he embodied everything that was great and good about our NHS and the colleagues he was so proud to work alongside. This was truly shocking and unexpected news to receive about a great colleague who was at the heart of everything good that Sherwood was striving to achieve.

“Paul was fiercely passionate about the work of the NHS and had been making firm plans to return to the role he loved over the coming weeks.

“He will be missed by all who knew him and our thoughts remain with his family and friends at this difficult time.”

We will update as further details become available, including details of how the Trust will be planning to remember Paul.