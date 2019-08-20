Sherwood Forest Hospitals staff beam with pride after being shortlisted in UK's largest health awards

Sherwood Forest Hospitals staff are beaming with pride after being shortlisted in the UK's largest health awards.

The trust, which operates King’s Mill Hospital has been shortlisted for the prestigious “Acute or Specialist Trust of the Year” category at this year’s Health Service Journal Awards.

Richard Mitchell the Chief Executive of Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Trust with staff at Kings Mill Hospital.

The Health Service Journal, is a news service which covers NHS news, and has shortlisted the trust as one of eight NHS trust in the running for the award.

Richard Mitchell, Chief Executive of the trust said: “I am so proud of what my colleagues at Sherwood have achieved. To be in the running for the Acute or Specialist Trust of the Year accolade is fantastic as we continue to progress and strive to improve further.

“Like the wider NHS, we do not get everything right first time, but I believe most patients here receive excellent care and most colleagues enjoy working here. I am particularly proud that over the last year we are increasingly focusing on the mental health of our patients and colleagues here.

“Our annual NHS staff survey indicates we have one of the most engaged workforces in the NHS and the most engaged in the Midlands, whilst we continue to deliver on our finances. We have been incredibly busy this year, and this is great recognition of the efforts of all of our colleagues – they should be hugely proud of this nomination.

“We very much look forward to welcoming the HSJ judges to our hospitals and taking the opportunity to celebrate the things that we are most proud of.”

The trust has been selected based on its ambition, culture, visionary spirit and the demonstrable positive impact that it has on patient and staff experiences within the health and social care sector.

Over the last five years Sherwood Forest Hospitals has dramatically improved.

In 2016 the trust was in special measures and was rated by the Care Quality Commission as 'inadequate' for well-led, safety and overall.

Just two years later in July 2018, the trust was rated as 'outstanding' for caring and good overall, with all services rated in 2018 assessed as 'good' for safety.

The trust proudly launched a new five-year strategy, Healthier Communities, Outstanding Care, in April this year, which the trust said, reflects how it is moving beyond thinking like a hospital, by "working with health and local authority partners to focus on the wider wellbeing of the local communities".

In the last year the trust has continued to branch out, working in partnership with system partners within Mid-Nottinghamshire and beyond and has been asked to ‘buddy’ Queen Elizabeth Hospital NHS Foundation Trust in King’s Lynn.

Within the last 12 months, SFH has also introduced initiatives for NHS organisations, including hosting conferences to raise menopause awareness and an outreach initiative with the homeless community, to support the care for this vulnerable group outside of a hospital setting.

HSJ editor, Alistair Mclellan, said: “We would like to congratulate Sherwood Forest Hospitals Foundation Trust on being nominated.

"We are looking forward to welcoming the trust to the ceremony, to join us in recognising the very best achievements and innovations in the healthcare sector.

"The entrants this year have been of incredible calibre, and each of the finalists in this category have been chosen based on their outstanding commitment to excellence in healthcare.”

Winners will be selected ahead of the awards ceremony, which is due to be held at the Battersea Evolution Centre, London on November 6.