Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust appoints Chair

Claire Ward has been appointed Chair of Sherwood Forest Hospitals Trust after serving as Interim Chair since April.

Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust has appointed Claire Ward as the new Chair, after the former Chair John MacDonald left to join Leicester’s hospitals in April 2021.

Claire Ward said: “I joined the [Trust] Board in 2013 in challenging times and have been part of the journey to where we are now. I am incredibly proud of the organisation and its people.

“Sherwood Forest Hospitals has been through huge change and improvement and the difference has been made possible by the care, compassion and commitment of its workforce and by their dedication to delivering excellent patient care.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I am committed to continuing the organisation’s culture of always seeking to improve and to learn and I look forward to continuing to work closely with the Board, the Executive and colleagues across the Trust.”

Claire served as an MP for Watford between 1997 and 2010, and during her time in Parliament she held a number of positions including chamberlain to Her Majesty’s Household, and Justice Minister.

Paul Robinson, CEO at Sherwood Forest Hospitals said: “We are delighted that Claire has been appointed as substantive Chair following a period in the interim position.

“She has been a key part of our Trust Board for many years and over the past six months has led us with talent, compassion and a commitment to continuing to make things better for our colleagues and patients.