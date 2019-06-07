Sherwood Forest Hospitals Chief Nurse Awards announced

A therapy assistant who supports patients who have had a stroke has won top award at Sherwood Forest Hospitals’ Chief Nurse Awards.

Nine inspirational nurses, midwives, allied health care professionals, support workers, housekeepers and students were recognised for their compassionate and outstanding care at Sherwood Forest Hospitals’ annual Chief Nurse Awards on Friday June 7 at Kelham House Country Manor Hotel in Newark.

The Trust’s special event culminated in Adam Birch, Therapy Assistant on the Integrated Stroke Unit, being named the winner of the overall Chief Nurse Award for 2019 (a special award chosen and presented by the Chief Nurse Suzanne Banks).

Adam Birch said: “To be shortlisted is a big honour, so to win is amazing.

There’s so many good people working at Sherwood, I think everyone deserves to be shortlisted to get an award. I think it reflects well on our team and the stroke unit as well, it’s not just me, I work with the therapy team the nurses, the doctors, the carers, they are all brilliant and it really is a team effort.

It’s an absolute honour to win and I’m really humbled to have been recognised.”

The awards celebrate those dedicated nurses, midwives, allied healthcare professionals, housekeepers, support workers and students who are committed to providing the very best care for their patients.

As well as the Chief Nurse Awards staff were recognised in categories that reflect the Trust’s four core values of: Communicating and working together; Aspiring and improving; Respectful and caring; and Efficient and safe.

There were further awards for the Support Worker of the Year, and the Student of the Year and two special Outstanding awards this year; Outstanding Educational Achievement of the Year Award and the Outstanding Leadership Award.

The winners on the day in full were:

Communicating and Working Together Award

Winner Emma Wilson (Safeguarding Children Specialist Nurse, Safeguarding)

Runners-up Danielle Woods (Theatre Recovery Team Leader, Theatres), Sally Palmer (Senior Specialist Nurse, Infection and Prevention Control)

Aspiring and Improving Award

Winner Leanne Beardsley (Ward Sister, Short Stay Unit)

Runners-up Beth Rice (Radiographer, Radiography), Stephanie Anstess (Tissue Viability Nurse Consultant, Tissue Viability)

Respectful and Caring Award

Winner Adam Birch (Therapy Assistant, Integrated Stroke Unit)

Runners-up Allison Beswick (Health Care Assistant, Stroke Unit) Louise Staves (Pain Nurse Specialist, Specialist Pain Team)

Efficient and Safe Award

Winner Sarah Pennington (Registered Nurse, Ward 42)

Runners-up Jack Waring (Medicines Management Technician, Pharmacy), Kerry Morris (Deputy Sister and Practice Development Matron, Ward 25)

Support Worker of the Year Award

Winner Adam Godfrey (Therapy Assistant, Therapy Services)

Runners-up Emma-Jane Webster (Therapy Assistant Practitioner, Therapy Services), Michelle Webster (Health Care Assistant, Pre Op)

Student of the Year Award

Winner Nathan Caunt (Student Nurse, Ward 43) (University of Lincoln student)

Runners-up Marie Simpson (Student Radiographer, Radiology) (Sheffield Hallam University student), Tommy Pearson (Student Physiotherapist, MSK Outpatients) (Sheffield Hallam University student)

Outstanding Leadership Award

Winner Anne Kabia (Ward Sister, Day Case Unit)

Runners-up Mychelle Ward (Matron, Integrated Sexual Health Services), Scott Marshall (Charge Nurse, Ward 34)

Outstanding Educational Achievement of the Year Award

Winner Emma Bartle (Clinical Educator, Practice Development)

Runners-up Justin Wyatt (Charge Nurse, Ward 43), Yvonne Christley (Head of Professional Practice, Corporate Division)

Chief Nurse Award

Winner Adam Birch (Therapy Assistant, Integrated Stroke Unit)

Runners-up Emma Wilson (Safeguarding Children Specialist Nurse, Safeguarding), Danielle Woods (Theatre Recovery Team Leader, Theatres).

In total there were a record number of 340 nominations for individuals from patients, visitors and Sherwood Forest Hospitals staff across all of the categories, with the eventual winners being judged by a panel led by Chief Nurse, Suzanne Banks.

Chief Nurse, Suzanne Banks said:

“Not only did we have a record number of nominees, but the quality of submissions was really high this year, so it was really tough for the judging panel. We had such a hard job just getting to a shortlist of candidates, let alone the final winners. It was really inspiring that so many colleagues and members of the public had taken the time to nominate people that they felt were making a difference, and there were so many examples of outstanding care, it really blew us away.

“I’d like to congratulate all of the winners and runners up, and thank them all on behalf of the Trust, and most importantly our patients and their loved ones for the care, dedication and professionalism they display day in, day out.”