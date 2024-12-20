Sherwood Forest Hospitals breaks ground on Nottinghamshire’s first purpose-built Community Diagnostic Centre

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust celebrated a significant milestone with a "first spade in the ground" ceremony recently, marking the official start of construction for Nottinghamshire’s first purpose-built Community Diagnostic Centre (CDC) at Mansfield Community Hospital.

The event was attended by MP Steve Yemm, Acting Chief Executive David Selwyn, and members of the wider project team, who came together to commemorate this milestone and highlight the importance of the project for the local community.

The event follows the revised planning application approval by Mansfield District Council’s Planning Committee in September 2024, subject to a ‘Section 106’ agreement being implemented to secure a £18,400 contribution towards improvements to local bus stop infrastructure, a proposal to secure a 10% net gain of biodiversity in the area and a contribution towards local travel plan monitoring, which has now been finalised. The initial groundwork has begun, paving the way for this state-of-the-art facility designed to transform diagnostic care across the area.

The project engages four local businesses, providing a significant boost to the local economy through job creation and investment. The CDC project is also committed to sustainability, achieving a 90% recycling rate for waste generated onsite during the demolition of the existing building

Mansfield Community Diagnostic Centre (CDC)

Approximately 60% of loose items within the old buildings have already been recycled, including racking, filing cabinets, treatment beds, walking aids, and various chairs. Additionally, furniture within the welfare area has been reused for the duration of the site works.

The brick and block materials from the demolished structure have been crushed to form the foundation of the new buildings, saving over 1,500 tons of imported material — the combined weight of approximately 125 standard double-decker buses. Hazardous waste was minimised through an environmental clean of items removed from asbestos enclosures, and joists from the old building have been repurposed to create foundations for site cabins, while paving slabs from the demolition area are being reused in the temporary site setup works.

As we step towards the future of healthcare, the Trust is eager to pay homage to the rich heritage of this site. From its origins as The Mansfield Workhouse, to its evolution into Victoria Hospital, and later becoming part of the NHS as Mansfield Community Hospital, the site has a storied history. To honour this legacy, the Trust is creating a permanent display in the new building that will feature images, timelines, information, and tales of the people who have shaped its past.

Carl Miller, Clinical Deployment Lead for the project at Sherwood Forest Hospitals, said: “We are inviting the local community to contribute to this tribute by sharing their memories, photographs, or newspaper clippings about the site. By including these personal experiences, we aim to ensure that the new CDC reflects the shared history of the area. If you have anything to share, please get in touch.”

staff members from Sherwood Forest Hospitals, the building contractor's site manager, and Mansfield MP, Steve Yemm

Please direct your heritage contributions and queries to [email protected].

Upon its full-scale completion in December 2025, the CDC will offer a range of vital diagnostic services, including blood testing, ultrasound, endoscopy, gynaecology treatment, CT and MRI scanning, and consultation rooms. Dr. James Thomas, Clinical Lead for the CDC project, said: “Breaking ground on the permanent facility for Nottinghamshire’s first Community Diagnostic Centre is a huge milestone. This purpose-built structure will be a game-changer for patients, reducing referral times and enhancing care by bringing state-of-the-art diagnostics together in one location. We are proud to take this step forward, not only in improving healthcare for our communities but also in embracing sustainability and economic growth in the region.”

For more information about the project and the services that will be available at the new CDC, visit our CDC webpage at www.sfh-tr.nhs.uk/CDC.