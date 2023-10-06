Sherwood Forest Hospital Trust announces comprehensive plan to help manage the challenges of winter

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The winter plan, which was approved by Sherwood Forest Hospitals Board of Directors on Thursday 5 October, 2023, sets out a range of measures aimed at ensuring there is sufficient capacity to meet winter demands; with patients more likely to be admitted only if it is essentialand also helping to reduce the length of time they need to stay in hospital.

The majority of the funding will provide at the peak 44 extra beds for adults and children, rising to 60 at weekends, between October and March. Nurses, doctors, therapists, pharmacists and administration staff will be employed to support these extra beds. The funding will also be used to provide:

A Children’s Assessment Unit from November, providing extended opening hours (10am to 10pm) seven days a week – giving children and their parents better access to urgent and emergency care when they need it.

A Frailty Rapid Access clinic to ensure frail patients are seen in a purpose designed way quickly – helping to prevent deterioration which can often result in hospitaladmission

Doubling the number of Respiratory Physicians at weekends – helping patients with seasonal conditions get faster treatment and shorter stays in hospital.

Weekend MRI scan reporting which can often cause delays to patients going home.

Winter is traditionally a challenging time across the NHS with increased pressures from seasonal illnesses such as respiratory infections, Covid and Flu. Icyweather can lead to more slipswith an increased number of people visiting Accident and Emergency (A&E) with suspected breaks and sprains. In addition,this year there is expected to be the added challenge of continued industrial action.

Delays (outside of the hospital’s direct control) in discharging medically fit patients once they are ready to go home mean that seriously sick patients sometimes have to wait for a bed longer than they or hospital staff would like for one to become available.

Rachel Eddie, Chief Operating Officer at Sherwood Forest Hospitals, said:

“We want our patients to have confidence that we can provide the care they need. Keeping patients safeand the quality of the care we provide is our priority.”

“We know that winter can be a busier time than usual for our hardworking staff, but by planning earlier, we can reducethe impact and ensure a more positive experience and better outcome for our patients.”

Dr David Selwyn, Medical Director of Sherwood Forest Hospitals, added:

“Our ask is that you help us care for you by taking care of yourself. We want you to plan to stay well this winter.”

“Keep medicines supplies updated and, if you are eligible, please take up the offer of Covid and Flu vaccinations. Details of the national campaign can be found here.”

