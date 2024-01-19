‘Shameful’ number of children in Nottinghamshire suffering with tooth decay

The rate of tooth decay in children under five in Nottinghamshire was called ‘shameful’ at a meeting held to discuss the county’s healthcare.

Nottinghamshire Council heard levels of tooth decay in local children are better than the England average but there are still ‘significant inequalities’ in oral health in the county.

The issue was discussed at the authority’s health scrutiny committee on January 16.

Nottingham and Nottinghamshire Integrated Care Board (ICB) has responsibility for organising dental services in the city and county.

The board says more than a third – 34.2 per cent – of five-year-olds in Nottingham city have visual signs of tooth decay.

Adding fluoride to water into tap water in the city and county has been supported by councils to improve oral health – but this could take up to 10 years to implement.

There are currently 107 NHS general dental practices in Nottinghamshire but there major problems with recruiting new dentists nationally, and very few surgeries are accepting new NHS patients without referrals.

The shortages are partly due to the current NHS dental contract, which was introduced in 2006.

Rose Lynch, senior commissioning manager at the ICB, said: “We aren’t going to sit back and wait for the contract because the inequalities will be devastating.”

The meeting was also told a fifth of five-year-olds in the county have experienced tooth decay.

Coun Michelle Welsh (Lab) said: “Health inequalities are increasing in Nottinghamshire without a doubt and I would suggest those children with tooth decay problems are some of the poorest in our county.

“That is shameful and needs dealing with urgently.

"What isn’t the answer is fluoridating water.

Dr Pavni Lakhani, local dental network chair, said: “I completely agree with you on every single point.

“Water fluoridation will take a long time and it will not address this issue.

“The reason we are talking about it is prevention.

“In terms of the imminent issue, we are acutely aware of this.

"We are working with the ICB and engaging with that population who a dentist may never have access to.”

“Challenges have always been there and its been exacerbated by the pandemic unfortunately.

“It’s about educating practitioners in terms of how to treat children.

“It is ultimately about expanding capacity.

"Even if you do incentivise a practice to take on more activity, there are challenges with the workforce.”

Dr Lakhani said there is a national initiative called ‘first check by one’ to encourage parents to take their children to the dentist before the child is one.

She said: “The challenge is that parents are aware of this but can’t get in with a dentist.

“We also have an oral health promotion team and they have engagement with the healthcare workforce and they go into schools to get the education in with children early on.”

Coun John Wilmott (Ash Ind) added: “There is still a crisis in NHS dental care.

“People are saying they can’t see a dentist. It is a real problem.

“In Hucknall, getting access to an NHS dentist is like finding a needle in a haystack.