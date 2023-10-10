Services at Newark Hospital give more choice to local people

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust know that people living in Newark would like as many services at their local hospital as possible, and this is all part of the plan to develop more services at Newark Hospital.

Previously, people living in the Newark area would have had to travel to King’s Mill Hospital in Sutton-in-Ashfield, or further afield, for minor day-case procedures.

Lisa Walker, Deputy Divisional General Manager, for the Women and Children’s Division at Sherwood Forest Hospitals, said: “All patients who are referred to the Trust for a gynaecology appointment can now opt to have their procedure done at Newark.

Colleagues from the theatre team at Sherwood Forest Hospitals Trust

“I’m proud that we’re able to offer more choice for our patients, so that they can have their treatment at the hospital most convenient to them and their family.

“We have plans to further increase gynaecological services here at Newark and we are excited for them to come to fruition over the next year.”

Phase one, which began in September 2022, saw the hospital expand the gynaecological services available to patients by offering some day case procedures and treatments within its operating theatres.

Here, patients can undergo simple day-case procedures with the aim of returning home the same day.

Examples of procedures offered at the hospital include hysteroscopy - a minor surgical procedure to examine the womb, and colposcopy - a test to take a closer look at the cervix.

Once patients have undergone their procedure they are transferred to the Minster Ward, which is next door to Theatres, before being discharged home. Those who are operated on in the morning could be home by the afternoon. Since the service was made available, 41 patients who have undergone their procedure at the hospital have all returned home on the same day.

All patients are reviewed on a case-by-case basis and in certain situations it may still be more clinically appropriate for a procedure to take place at King’s Mill Hospital.

Carla, 37, of Nottinghamshire, who received her treatment at the hospital, said: “I could not be happier with the care I received at Newark Hospital – the staff are fantastic.

“At my first appointment the consultant was very understanding of my condition and made me feel supported. A date for surgery was arranged quickly, and on the day the pre-operative and post-operative teams made me feel safe and relaxed.

“Nothing seemed to be too much trouble for the nursing staff, healthcare support workers, porters and catering teams on Minster Ward. The whole experience was really positive – thank you to everyone involved.”

Plans are in place to start exploring the second phase, which looks to broaden the types of gynaecological procedures offered at Newark Hospital.

Newark Hospital’s new state-of-the-art operating theatre, which is planned to open in November, is expected to result in up to 2,600 more operations and procedures taking place there each year.

Patients are encouraged to ‘Ask for Newark’ and speak to their GP when being referred for hospital treatment to see if they can benefit from the ever-increasing range of outpatient appointments, procedures and operations available at Newark Hospital.

Pictured are (L-R): Sarah Katie Taylor - Minster Ward / Pre-op Sister, Jessica Devlin, Service Manager, Maternity & Gynaecology, Vanessa Smith, Deputy Ward Sister, Mr George Morgan, Consultant Obstetrician & Gynaecologist, Di Windsor Beck - Senior Healthcare Assistant, Lisa Walker, Deputy Divisional General Manager, Women & Children, Amy Sprigg, Department Leader, Newark Theatres

Find out more information about Newark Hospital here: https://www.sfh-tr.nhs.uk/newark

Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust Sherwood Forest Hospitals is an award-winning NHS Foundation Trust providing acute and community healthcare services for 420,000 people across Mansfield, Ashfield, Newark, Sherwood and parts of Derbyshire and Lincolnshire. We employ over 5,000 people across our three hospital sites - King’s Mill, Newark and Mansfield Community.

In May 2020 we received a Good overall rating from the CQC with the Care domain rated Outstanding and all 15 of our services rated Good for Safety. King’s Mill Hospital is rated Outstanding and Newark Hospital and Mansfield Community Hospital are rated Good.

In the past five years our staff engagement scores have been the best for Acute Trusts in the Midlands.