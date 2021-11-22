Service to remember patients who died in hospital in Mansfield and Ashfield
Patients who died in hospital in Mansfield and Ashfield will be remembered at a special service
The chaplaincy team at Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Trust – which runs Mansfield Community and Sutton’s King's Mill hospital – is hosting a special remembrance service for friends and family members who have recently lost loved ones at the trust.
The service will be held at St Philip Neri Catholic Church, Chesterfield Road South, Mansfield, on Thursday, December 2, at 7pm.
Rodney Warden, trust chaplain, said: “Last year we were unable to host our special service due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“Although Covid is still a part of our lives, we recognise how tough it has been for our patients’ family and friends, so we are creating a safe and welcoming environment for people who have recently lost loved ones.
“It has been difficult and challenging to our local community, so this service will enable friends and family members to safely remember and reflect upon the special people in their lives who are sadly no longer with us.”
Numbers are limited. To book a place, call the trust’s Faith Centre on 01623 622515, extension 3047.