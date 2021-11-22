Service to remember patients who died in hospital in Mansfield and Ashfield

The chaplaincy team at Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Trust – which runs Mansfield Community and Sutton’s King's Mill hospital – is hosting a special remembrance service for friends and family members who have recently lost loved ones at the trust.

The service will be held at St Philip Neri Catholic Church, Chesterfield Road South, Mansfield, on Thursday, December 2, at 7pm.

Rodney Warden, trust chaplain, said: “Last year we were unable to host our special service due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

St Philip Neri Catholic Church, Mansfield

“Although Covid is still a part of our lives, we recognise how tough it has been for our patients’ family and friends, so we are creating a safe and welcoming environment for people who have recently lost loved ones.

“It has been difficult and challenging to our local community, so this service will enable friends and family members to safely remember and reflect upon the special people in their lives who are sadly no longer with us.”

Numbers are limited. To book a place, call the trust’s Faith Centre on 01623 622515, extension 3047.