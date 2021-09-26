Anita Astle owns and runs Wren Hall, a specialist dementia care nursing home, on Nottingham Road.
She is a registered general nurse and leads a dedicated team of 125 qualified staff in the care of the elderly.
The forward thinking home has developed a range of approaches and ideas, including new technology to ensure the care is the best it can be.
One practice the home has adopted is the Butterfly model which focuses on emotion-focused care, addressing the holistic needs of individuals and supports quality of life for each person living with a dementia.
At the heart of the Butterfly Approach is love, and a feeling of family.
