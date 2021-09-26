Wren Hall advocate the impact of engaging with the senses for dementia patients

Selston home adopts caring techniques and technology to improve lives for those with dementia

A caring Selston home has adopted new techniques and technology to help improve the quality of life for those living with dementia.

By Dale Spridgeon
Sunday, 26th September 2021, 4:30 pm

Anita Astle owns and runs Wren Hall, a specialist dementia care nursing home, on Nottingham Road.

She is a registered general nurse and leads a dedicated team of 125 qualified staff in the care of the elderly.

The forward thinking home has developed a range of approaches and ideas, including new technology to ensure the care is the best it can be.

One practice the home has adopted is the Butterfly model which focuses on emotion-focused care, addressing the holistic needs of individuals and supports quality of life for each person living with a dementia.

At the heart of the Butterfly Approach is love, and a feeling of family.

Feeding the patients part of the caring work at Selston care home

Tracey Huckerby helps in feeding NH family member Pam Alderton.

Photo: Brian Eyre

Technology is helping to look after family members at Wren Hall

Technology is helping to look after family members.

Photo: Brian Eyre

Selston care home makes use of the latest technology to help provide care for the elderly with dementia

Roselin Antony using technology.

Photo: Brian Eyre

Knitting and other activities help keep Selston care home residents engaged

Claire Mizen helps Nursing home family member Irene Goldsmith to knit.

Photo: Brian Eyre

