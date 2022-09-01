Rising number of safeguarding concerns made over vulnerable adults in Nottinghamshire

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Age UK said some older people across England are being let down by a care system which has failed to protect them from abuse and neglect.

NHS Digital figures show 9,750 concerns of abuse were made about adults with care and support needs in Nottinghamshire in the year to March, up from 6,700 in 2020-21.

Across England, 541,535 abuse concerns were raised last year – an increase of 9 per cent on the year before.

Age UK said the ‘distressing’ figures show some older people in care are not being treated with respect or protected from abuse and neglect.

Caroline Abrahams, charity director, said: “Any abuse of older people is intolerable and there must be zero tolerance of any abuse whether through neglect, financial manipulation or physical or mental cruelty.

“These cases concern some of the most vulnerable members of our society, many of whom feel they have no-one to turn to for help.

“Care workers must adhere to the strict rules and procedures which are devised to help prevent problems such as abuse, poor management and neglect.”

If councils believe an adult with care and support needs is experiencing or is at risk of abuse or neglect, they must carry out a Section 42 enquiry to determine whether they need to take action.

Nottinghamshire Council completed 3,425 such enquiries in 2021-22, up from 2,785 in 2020-21.

Neglect and acts of omission were the most frequently mentioned reason.

Nationwide, the most common type of risk in Section 42 enquiries, which typically involve people aged 85 and over, was also neglect and acts of omission.

The person's own home was the most common location of the risk, in just under half of all enquiries.

The Department of Health and Social Care said abuse of any kind is abhorrent and comprehensive inspections aim to ensure it is caught.

A spokesman said: "The Government has made sure police, councils and the NHS are working together to help protect vulnerable adults from abuse or other types of exploitation.