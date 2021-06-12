Rise in visits to A&E at King's Mill Hospital trust

More patients visited A&E at Sherwood Forest Hospitals Trust last month – with demand rising above the levels seen over the same period last year.

NHS England figures show 13,953 patients visited A&E at Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust – which runs King’s Mill Hospital – in May.

That was a rise of 13 per cent on the 12,295 visits recorded during April, and 55 per cent more than the 9,000 patients seen in May 2020.

The figures show attendances were below the levels seen before the coronavirus pandemic – in May 2019, there were 14,287 visits to A&E at Sherwood Forest Hospitals Trust

The majority of attendances last month were via major A&E departments – those with full resuscitation equipment and 24-hour consultant-led care – while 32 per cent were via minor injury units.

Across England, A&E departments received 2.1 million visits last month.

That was an increase of 11 per cent compared to April, and 65 per cent more than the 1.3 million seen during May 2020 – a reflection of lower-than-usual numbers for that month as more people avoided hospitals during the early days of the pandemic.

At Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust:

In May:

- There were 89 booked appointments, up from 77 in April;

- 92% of arrivals were seen within four hours, against an NHS target of 95 per cent;

- 113 patients waited longer than four hours for treatment following a decision to admit;

- Of those, one was delayed by more than 12 hours

The figures come as health chiefs in recent weeks have urged people to think twice before going to A&E to help ease pressures on hospitals as Covid-19 restrictions are relaxed further.