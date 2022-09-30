Rise in Viagra use among Nottinghamshire men

The Royal College of GPs said increased awareness and less stigma surrounding erectile dysfunction may have contributed to a rise in the number of prescriptions given out across England.

Figures from the Open Prescribing Service show 90,437 prescriptions for erectile dysfunction drugs were given out in the former NHS Nottinghamshire clinical commissioning group area in the year to June.

This was up slightly from 89,653 the year before, and more than 85,461 in 2017-18, when figures first begin.

The cost to the NHS of erectile dysfunction drugs nationally fell from £42.6 million in the 12 months to June 2018 to just £16.1m in the last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

These figures are for the number of times medication has appeared on prescriptions, but do not show the quantity of medication given, and multiple prescriptions can be given to the same patient.

Across England, erectile dysfunction drugs appeared on 4.35 million prescriptions in the year to June, up from 4.3m in 2020-21, and 4.33m in 2017-18.

The majority of prescriptions are for sildenafil, which ED sufferers can get on the NHS.

If you buy sildenafil outside of the NHS, it can also be known by the brand names Viagra, Aronix, Liberize and Nipatra.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The RCGP said there are likely a variety of reasons why ED prescriptions are rising.

Prof Martin Marshall, RCGP chairman, said: "It may indicate lessening stigma around ED and increasing awareness of its treatments, as well as patients feeling more comfortable to come forward for treatment.

“One of the most well-known drugs, sildenafil – which is widely known as Viagra – also came ‘off licence’ in recent years, making it cheaper.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The cost to the NHS of erectile dysfunction drugs nationally fell from £42.6m in the 12 months to June 2018 to just £16.1m in the last year.

In Nottinghamshire, it fell from £698,000 to £339,000 over this time.

Prof Marshall said: “Erectile dysfunction can be a disturbing condition for many men which can impact on patients' mental health and limit their ability to have healthy sexual relationships.”

Across England, there were the equivalent of 20 ED prescriptions for every 100 men aged 18 and over last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad