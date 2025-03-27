Rise in the number of hospital admissions for ectopic pregnancies in Ashfield

The number of hospital admissions for ectopic pregnancy in Ashfield increased last year – as the number across England hit a record high.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A campaign group has warned ‘urgent action’ is needed to prevent unnecessary deaths during pregnancy.

An ectopic pregnancy occurs when the embryo starts to grow in the wrong place, often outside the uterus and usually in one of the fallopian tubes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It means the pregnancy will not be viable and it usually must be removed.

The number of hospital admissions for ectopic pregnancies has risen in Ashfield. Photo: Other

New figures from the Office for Health Improvement and Disparities show there were 30 hospital admissions for ectopic pregnancies among women aged 15 to 44 years-old in Ashfield in the year to March 2024.

This was higher than the year before when there were 25.

These figures are rounded to the nearest five.

It also means the rate of hospital admissions for ectopic pregnancies in Ashfield was 127 per 100,000 women aged 15 to 44.

The Ectopic Pregnancy Trust, which campaigns for support and awareness around ectopic pregnancies, said responding to potentially life-threatening symptoms earlier can be essential to save lives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson said: "Awareness among the public and healthcare professionals is key.

"Knowing the symptoms and how to get help means that women and pregnant people can seek the care that they need quickly and for healthcare professionals to take time-critical steps to reduce harm and deaths.

"Timely and reliable information and support to aid fast decision-making is not only life-saving but also provides a sense of control over the situation, aiding a woman’s recovery process."

Across England, there were 10,831 ectopic pregnancy hospital admissions in the year to March 2024 – the highest figure since records began.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The rate of admissions for ectopic pregnancies stood at 96 per 100,000 women aged 15 to 44 – the second highest on record.

The Ectopic Pregnancy Trust has previously called for ‘urgent action’ to stop deaths from ectopic pregnancy.

Last year a report by the Mothers and Babies: Reducing Risk through Audits and Confidential Enquiries collaboration found a statistically significant increase in the maternal death rate in the UK between 2017-19 and 2020-22.

The report stated the 12 women who died from an ectopic pregnancy in 2021-22 in the UK and Ireland could have had better care, while improvements to care may have made a difference to the outcome for nine women.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the time, Munira Oza, chief executive of the Ectopic Pregnancy Trust, said: "The UK death rate from ectopic pregnancy has increased yet again.

"This is unacceptable and lessons must be learned.

"We cannot reiterate strongly enough that, until pregnancy can be excluded, ectopic pregnancy should be considered for women of reproductive age who have symptoms."

An NHS spokesperson said: "Our early pregnancy assessment units are there to support women experiencing complications or concerns during early pregnancy – these units across the country, led by specialist nurses, offer ultrasound scanning, clinical assessment and other early tests, including for those who may have experienced previous ectopic pregnancies.

"In many cases it's not clear why a woman has an ectopic pregnancy, but if you are experiencing vaginal bleeding, pelvic and low tummy pain low down on one side or any other concerning symptoms, it’s vital that you get in touch with a GP, midwife or an early pregnancy unit as soon as possible.”