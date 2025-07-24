Rise in Nottinghamshire people visiting hospital for eye and vision problems

More people in Nottingham and Nottinghamshire visited hospital for problems with their vision in 2023-24, recent figures show.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A charity that funds research to combat sight loss warned of ‘a growing postcode lottery’ in access to NHS eyecare.

Figures from the Office for Health Improvement and Disparities (OHID) show around 68,045 people in the NHS Nottingham and Nottinghamshire Integrated Care Board area attended a hospital outpatient vision appointment in 2023-24.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was up seven per cent from 63,800 people the previous year, and the highest figure since records began in 2013-14.

The number of people visting hospital in Nottinghamshire with eye issues has risen. Photo: Other

All figures have been rounded to the nearest five.

It means 5,686 people per 100,000 population attended an appointment in the area, which was below the 6,127 per 100,000 average rate across England.

The number of people attending appointments across England has increased over the last decade, despite a drop during and following the Covid-19 pandemic, which the OHID says is due to the ageing population.

Nationally, almost 3.7m people attended hospital outpatient appointments for vision in 2023-24, up from 3.4m the year before.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the figures show there were significant differences in access to eye care across the country.

While the north west recorded 6,432 people per 100,000 attending a vision-related hospital appointment in 2023-24, this rate fell to 5,632 per 100,000 people in the south east.

A Royal College of Ophthalmologists spokesperson said: "There are currently just under 600,000 people awaiting a first appointment, and a high burden on follow-up waits for sight-threatening conditions such as complex glaucoma and age-related macular degeneration who risk irreparable sight loss if they wait too long."

They explained most units do not have enough consultants to meet patient demand, adding pressure on services could increase as an ageing population may lead to increasingly frequent eye health conditions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They continued: "This will be felt most acutely in areas with high population density of elderly people.

"For sustainable and comprehensive ophthalmology services, it's essential that all treatment, including cataract surgery, should be delivered based on clinical need, not restricted by funding limitations."

A spokesperson for the Fight for Sight charity warned of a ‘lack of funding and interest to take up ophthalmology as a vocation’.

They added there was a ‘growing postcode lottery’ in access to support after a vision diagnosis, with ‘higher concentrations’ of sight-loss charities in the south east compared to rural areas and the north.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They said this lack of support ‘could have a knock-on effect on eye health’, as ‘people just may not be aware that they should be getting their eyes tested, especially if they have hereditary conditions such as glaucoma’.

Overall, 9.8m vision-related hospital appointments were attended in England in 2023-24, including 193,310 in Nottingham and Nottinghamshire.

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: "We want to make it as easy as possible for people to access eye care by expanding the NHS services offered by high street opticians.

"Our 10 Year Health Plan will shift more care into the community, giving power to patients, and has a specific focus on improving services in more deprived or under-served communities.

"The total ophthalmology waiting list has decreased by more than 20,000 since July last year and we have now delivered an additional 4.6 million appointments overall."