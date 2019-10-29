Revolutionary scanner appeal at King’s Mill Hospital hits another huge milestone

A long-standing fundraising campaign to buy a revolutionary gamma scanner at King’s Mill Hospital has reached yet another milestone.

Sherwood Forest Hospitals Trust launched its bid in April 2018 to buy the new scanner, which it expects will cost about £550,000.

Buckles And Belts Line Dancing group performing at King�"s Mill Hospital raising money for the hospital�"s scanner appeal, pictured is teacher Dorothy Hibberd with Dr Sue Geary, consultant radiologist and ladies of Buckles and Belts

The trust reached the half-way mark one year into the campaign, and now it has revealed that its fundraising total stands at £430,000.

The money raised through the campaign, which is being run by the trust’s charity, will be used to buy the new gamma scanner with CT scanning technology for the nuclear medicine department at the hospital

It will enable more than 2,000 patients each year to have advanced scans and revolutionise how they are diagnosed and treated.

And over the next 10 years, cancer, heart, urology and many other patients are expected to benefit from the new high-tech scanner that will show how the body and its organs function, as well as produce images of inside the body by combining the technology of both a gamma scanner and CT in a single scan.

Tracey Brassington, Sherwood Forest Hospitals’ community involvement manager, said: “Thank you to everyone who has made a contribution to our appeal so far.

“We’ve had some very generous donations from all different people, including staff, volunteers, the public and local businesses, which have made such a difference to how quickly we are achieving our target for the appeal.

“Without this generosity, bringing high-tech technology just wouldn’t be possible.

“The cost of replacing such an important piece of equipment is a big investment and so we are incredibly grateful that so many people have got behind this campaign, however much they have raised, every donation counts when it comes to achieving a big amount like £550,000.

“We’re now in the last bit of fundraising to reach our target, hopefully not too far into the new year, and we’re looking forward to seeing the last few activities planned to help us get there.

“One of the benefits of the new gamma scanner is that it will also include at CT scanning function, as well as gamma scanner.

“This means patients can have two different scans at the same time, cutting down on the number of hospital appointments and scans needed and also enabling more patients to be scanned.”

The trust is now launching its bid for the final fundraising appeal, with just £120,000 remaining from its target.

Donations to the appeal can be made by texting 70070 and quoting SFHC18 to donate £5 or £10, online at Just Giving (www.justgiving.com/sherwoodforest) or by cash or cheque at the Community Hub in the entrance of King’s Mill Hospital.

Cheques should be made payable to Sherwood Forest Hospitals Charity.